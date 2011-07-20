Wanted: A Clip-On Holder For Tangle-Free Earbuds

CableGuy (cute name! terrible movie!) takes aim at two intractable problems: First, earbuds always tangle up when you’re not using them. (We wrap ours around our iPod, but somehow they unravel in our purse and get just as twisted as if we’d thrown them in there willy nilly.) Secondly, if you want to yank out your earbuds for a second or two, you’ve got nowhere to put them. Most of the time, they fall to the floor.

Cornelissen’s stick-like gadget works by designating slots for different parts of the earbuds. When you want to use CableGuy for storage, you just stuff your headphones in the top and bottom slots, then wrap the cord around the middle. When you want to actually use your headphones, CableGuy snaps onto your shirt or pocket and the cord feeds through a center slot. That way, when you remove the earbuds momentarily, they drop to your collar, not to the ground.