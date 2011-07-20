advertisement
Old Clothing Glued Together, To Form Mega-Stylish Chairs

By Suzanne LaBarre1 minute Read

Far too many people toss their outdated clothes or, worse, send them to Salvation Army assuming, wrongly, that someone else wants to snatch up a pair of 1987 Z. Cavariccis. Tobias Juretzek ain’t one of them. He takes his old shirts, jeans, and other garments and turns them into something actually useful: furniture.

Juretzek, a German designer, throws together disused clothes to create stylish little chairs that could almost pass for something you’d find around the dining-room table, if not for the occasional exposed zipper (ouch!).

Jabbing zippers aside, you’d be forgiven for doubting whether worn-out clothes can make for decent furniture. After all, they’ve got to support a person’s entire body weight. Juretzek assures us that the chairs are plenty sturdy. Each is composed of some 13 pounds of clothing — taken from friends, a used-clothing company, or Juretzek’s own closet — that the designer soaks in resin, then compresses in a mold.

The Rememberme chairs will be manufactured and sold by the Italian furniture company Casamania, most likely this fall, Juretzek says. They’ll cost about $950 each.

[Images courtesy of Tobias Juretzek]

