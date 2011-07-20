advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Simple Genius: The Lowly Egg Carton Gets A Rethink

Simple Genius: The Lowly Egg Carton Gets A Rethink
By Belinda Lanks1 minute Read

In thinking about objects in need of a redesign, the lowly egg carton falls pretty low on the list. That is, until we saw this clever concept from Éva Valicsek, a design student at the Institute of Applied Arts, in Hungary. Instead of the usual flapped carton of paper, plastic, or Styrofoam, Valicsek has devised a tray made from a single piece of cardboard, bent accordian-style and with oval cutouts for cradling the eggs. The top is open for easy access, but the contents are held in place by a rubber band at each end.

The cartons might provide great improvements: They’re recyclable, stackable, and constructed of the minimal amount of material. Our concern: The openness may not offer fragile shells enough protection, especially in transit (although the addition of a top might solve some of those problems). Still, we love seeing designers take a crack (pun intended) at reinventing commonplace items that often go unconsidered, even if it does entail breaking some eggs. (You saw it coming.)

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life