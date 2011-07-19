VOID, An iPad Mag That Aims To Teach The Art Of Coding

The visual programming language Processing is one of the coolest design tools out there , and I write about it all the time. But have I learned the language myself? No: because I have yet to stumble across the perfect “onboarding” experience, something that makes me forget about how difficult learning to program seems, while still building up the necessary “101-level” skills. A new iPad magazine called VOID would seem to be just what I’m looking for: it’s gorgeous, immersive, and instructive, dedicated to the practice of creative coding, but aimed at non-coders. I can haz plz?

Just one problem: it doesn’t exist. It’s only a concept, created by a designer named Natalie Hanke. “I think learning code should be made an essential part of a designer’s education, especially nowadays,” Hanke tells Co.Design. “Not because I think that every designer should be able to code complex programs, but because the nature of code is an analytical one: It’s the nature of looking at a problem and figuring out a solution. Coding can help us to think in more abstract ways which can be of great help in a lot of situations — and also not always necessarily related to the digital realm.”

Hanke became enamored with creative coding (and Processing in particular) as a student designer, and VOID is her attempt at visualizing “the current state of available magazine apps for tablets and ways and possibilities to involve the user more into the magazine content.” She decided to make VOID all about visual programming itself, since “it’s giving immediate visual feedback, thus encouraging interaction and the game-play character, which is essential to the iPad as a medium. Also, the basics of the Processing environment are very easy to learn, which is another reason why I got interested in coding back then.” (The name VOID is a reference to the “void setup {}” and “void draw {}” commands in Processing, which Hanke says “are the essential building blocks of each program.”)

[The app would include dossiers on all-stars of creative coding such as Ben Fry, complete with major works.]