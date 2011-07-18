L.A. Gets Another Food Truck, But This Time In The Airport

If you’ve visited L.A. recently, you know that food trucks are as insufferably pervasive as caterers with headshots. They’re so ubiquitous, in fact, that soon, you’ll be able to visit a mobile kitchen the moment you step off the airplane.

Dutch design agency UXUS and airport retail service provider HMSHost are set to whip up what’s gotta? be the world’s first in-airport food truck. Slated for LAX’s Terminal 4, the truck will preside over a new food court inspired by Grand Central Market, a big gourmet funhouse in downtown L.A.

The food court is designed to embody “the visual and cultural vernacular of Los Angeles.” So it’ll have satellites from a bunch of trendy L.A. restos: West L.A.’s La Provence Patisserie and Café; the Miracle Mile’s Campanile; WeHo’s organic Real Food Daily and 8oz Burger Bar; downtown’s self-styled speakeasy The Varnish at Cole’s; and, of course, the food truck, which will specialize in ?seasonally changing ethnic cuisines.”

We love the idea of a food truck motoring around from one gate to the next (with ventilation in the airport, of course!). Never again would you have to lug your bags from the waiting area to the food court. As best we can tell, though, the truck won’t actually do any trucking. It’s immobile — a fake. Talk about the perfect emblem of the “visual and cultural vernacular of Los Angeles.”