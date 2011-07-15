Nendo’s Newest Lamps Are Glowing Maki Sushi Rolls (But Classy!)

Perhaps no other design studio can deliver both disarming cuteness and poetic minimalism with more mastery than Nendo . A couple of days ago, we brought you the Japanese firm’s computer mouse with a detachable USB ?tail?; today’s offering is a lovely suspension lamp inspired by the simple act of rolling up two pieces of paper and slipping one inside the other to form a shape resembling a long flower bud.

Maki, which means “to roll” in Japanese, is manufactured by from two pieces of lacquered aluminum that are held together by incisions that are invisible from the outside. The magic happens when the light is turned on, illuminating its delicate, curled outer edges. Its available from Foscarini in neutral white or gray.