Etnies Founder Builds A Dream House Whose Interior Is A Skate Park

Pierre Andre Senizergues is the owner of Sole Technology, a skateboard footwear and apparel company that produces brands such as Etnies. He’s also a former world champion boarder. And now the 48-year-old entrepreneur has commissioned Francois Perrin, of the L.A.-based architecture firm Air Architecture, to build him a California home that doubles as a skate park. Did we mention that he’s really, really into skateboarding?

Slated for completion next year, the mid-lifer’s Malibu dream house is shaped like a flattened tube, with walls that curve into the ceiling, making every surface fully skateable or grindable. Even the furniture is fair game, says Perrin: “Closets and drawers could be integrated in the curve, too.” He, along with the designer Gil Lebon Delapointe, carved the 2,200-square-foot floor plan into three distinct spaces: the living room, dining area, and kitchen; a bedroom and bathroom; and an official skateboard practice area. The house will also sport a few green touches: It will be constructed of local materials and make use of natural ventilation, as well as solar and wind power. In addition, rainwater will be collected and stored for landscaping.

A full-scale mockup of the living area debuted last month at an exhibition on skateboarding culture at Paris’s Gaite Lyrique and will remain on display until August 7. Check out the slideshow to see a team of pro boarders performing tricks inside the prototype on the occasion of Etnies’s 25th anniversary.