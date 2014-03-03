Over-Innovation Makes U.S. Firms Suck At Sustainability

My colleague and I are from Denmark. We, along with much of the world, admire the United States? relentless pursuit of the Next Big Thing, its inherent optimism, and its go-getter attitude. Other parts of the world should learn to embrace change the way America does, be inspired by its perpetual freshness of spirit, and, most important, replicate just a fraction of the country’s innovation capability. Only in America could brand innovators like Google, Nike, and Starbucks emerge.

But in the area of sustainability, there isn’t much to admire about the U.S. and its leading brands. Despite major initiatives by such companies as Walmart and General Electric, the general picture is bleak. The U.S. is by far the biggest environmental sinner, no matter how environmental impact is measured.

Sustainability requires un-American values such as slowness and centralization.

It’s difficult to call out specific culprits, when the American economy is based on consumption — the single biggest source of carbon-dioxide emissions. But even the most advanced American brands haven’t begun to approach solutions to the issue. From where we stand, they seem oblivious to the world’s three biggest challenges: water supply, energy supply, and global warming. But most companies seem to spend their resources working on reuse and minimizing the resources that go into producing goods. But that can only take us part of the way to sustainability. The heart of the problem is that American brands push more and more products on the consumer without mechanisms for re-usage. With ever-shortening product life cycles, the problem is only getting worse.

This is no secret at the management level of top companies. So why is it that even the best American brands, so clever, innovative, and adaptive in all other aspects of business, aren’t able to come up with smart solutions to the resource problem that the culture of consumption has created?

The answer is counterintuitive: Our experience tells us that it is exactly because American companies are so amazingly innovative, entrepreneurial, and intensely competitive that they can’t find ways to deal with the global challenges. Finding sustainable solutions isn’t about discovering new, ever-more disruptive ideas. It requires the opposite, something very un-American: standardization, slowness, and centralization. To most, more ideas are always better. But in this case, the more green solutions we have, the less effective and efficient processes become.

What American brands, therefore, need to do, is revisit some of the deep-founded beliefs about business, their companies? identities and why they operate in a consumerist market.

There are three major changes brands must put in place.