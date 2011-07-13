Akiko Ikeuchi Spins A Spidery Silk Vortex That Floats In Air

We’ve been meaning to post this ever since seeing reports of Japanese artist Akiko Ikeuchi’s room-sized silk vortex, Knotted Thread , in the annual “Nearest Faraway” exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo . The exhibition, which opened on February 26 and was briefly disrupted by the tsunami on March 11, highlights artists “searching after the basis and nature of life” using simple methods and materials.

Ikeuchi begins each work with a foundation of cotton thread based on detailed diagrams, and then, over a months-long process, adds a second layer of fine silk thread, knotted by hand hundreds of times over, into a mesh of geometric patterns that are as weightless as a spiderweb.

Though the “Nearest Faraway” exhibition has already closed, Ikeuchi will have a solo show at Gallery 21yo-j in Tokyo beginning in November.

See more images of her work here.