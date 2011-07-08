.PSLAB Creates Magic Outdoor Lighting For Rooftop Bar In Beirut

Beirut may be the Paris of the Middle East, but it also has something in common with Miami: a vibrant nightclub scene, with superb design approaches ?- and we don’t throw words like that around every day — by the likes of Bernard Khoury to match (take a look at his Centrale or B018 if you’re in doubt). For a much subtler example, check out Iris , a new rooftop bar/restaurant where the local lighting studio .PSLAB installed a series of custom fixtures to define the different areas of the space and their respective moods.

The downtown site — formerly home to the legendary White, one of the first post?Civil War venues — is long and skinny, calling for strong gestures to break up the space. Over the central bar, .PSLAB suspended a long line of V-shaped metal fixtures with bare bulbs. In the table section, on one side of the bar, sconces affixed to columns resembling telephone poles cast a softer glow. And in the elevated seating area on the other side of the bar, angled, three-pronged fixtures help to create another distinctive setting.

This is one of the few instances of lighting, usually an afterthought, taking center stage — without stealing the show.