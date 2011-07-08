advertisement
.PSLAB Creates Magic Outdoor Lighting For Rooftop Bar In Beirut

By Belinda Lanks

Beirut may be the Paris of the Middle East, but it also has something in common with Miami: a vibrant nightclub scene, with superb design approaches ?- and we don’t throw words like that around every day — by the likes of Bernard Khoury to match (take a look at his Centrale or B018 if you’re in doubt). For a much subtler example, check out Iris, a new rooftop bar/restaurant where the local lighting studio .PSLAB installed a series of custom fixtures to define the different areas of the space and their respective moods.

The downtown site — formerly home to the legendary White, one of the first post?Civil War venues — is long and skinny, calling for strong gestures to break up the space. Over the central bar, .PSLAB suspended a long line of V-shaped metal fixtures with bare bulbs. In the table section, on one side of the bar, sconces affixed to columns resembling telephone poles cast a softer glow. And in the elevated seating area on the other side of the bar, angled, three-pronged fixtures help to create another distinctive setting.

This is one of the few instances of lighting, usually an afterthought, taking center stage — without stealing the show.

