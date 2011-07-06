Wanted: Bodum’s Fyrkat, A Colorful Portable Grill

The archetype, of course, is Weber’s original Smokey Joe, nicknamed Sputnik when it first went on sale in 1952. The grill’s inventor, George Stephen Weber, wanted an all-weather outdoor barbecue pit. Nothing of the sort was for sale, so he filched a sheet-metal buoy from his family’s metalwork shop near Lake Michigan, cut it in half, and installed a cooking surface inside. Weber has sold millions of the “Sputnik” grills ever since. But that success has also made its design a bit too familiar for our taste.

At 15 inches in diameter, Bodum’s take is physically identical in size but entirely Scandinavian in persona. While Weber’s version comes in gloss black and sits on simple wiry legs, Bodum’s Fyrkat, as it’s called, features more robust handles and legs and comes in four colors.

$60, available direct from Amazon.