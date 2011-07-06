Video Shows Ladies That Too Much Makeup Is Gross

We’ve all noticed (OK, blatantly stared at) women whose good looks are spoiled by piles of makeup. (Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County for a parade of examples; seriously, these ladies wear false lashes to buy groceries.) The Dutch artists and directors Lernert Engelberts and Sander Plug (who go by Lernert & Sander) take tragic makeup to the extreme in their latest short film, Natural Beauty, in which 365 layers of makeup are spackled onto the handsome face of Belgian model Hannelore Knuts.

During the nine-hour session, Knuts had to hold still and drink and eat through a straw (perhaps standard practice for some models). In total, seven bottles of foundation, two tubes of creme eyeshadow, two containers of blush, and three lip pens were applied to achieve the grotesque end result — an in-your-face warning against reckless makeup use.

“We’re always amazed if we see a woman walking with too much makeup on,” Lernert & Sander tell Co.Design. ‘We’re gay, so they’re not our target group, but we just can’t understand what straight guys like about girls with a pancake on their face. It’s this artificial scented layer in between when you start snogging.’ Their indubitable recommendation: “Girls, keep it simple and light.”