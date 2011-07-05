Using Flickr, App Calculates Exact Color Of Rage And Jealousy

We all know vaguely that certain emotions and colors go together. But is there any science to it? For instance: Could you say with empirical conviction that red is the color of rage?

advertisement

Actually, in way, yeah, if a new browser app by Singaporean designer Fung Kwok Pan is indication. The Color Of lets you punch in any old word, be it an emotion, an object or a person, and find out its color based on a Flickr search. More precisely, the app trolls the photo site’s tags for the word of your choice, then creates a composite “painting” — an abstract, Rothko kinda? thing — of the images that pop up. Here’s rage: And jealousy. Look at all that green:

Things get pretty interesting when you compare apparent opposites like happiness and sadness. Plug them in, and you’ll see: They don’t look terribly different, fueling the notion — typically just the province of poets and manic-depressives — that joy and sorrow walk merrily hand in hand. Obviously, the app shouldn’t be held up as pure scientific fact. All it’s really telling us is that Flickr users label images in fairly predictable ways (though not always, as we saw above). At its most useful, the app is an excellent tool for procrastination. If you’ve got a couple hours to kill, or even if you don’t, we highly recommend entering words off Google’s blacklist. You’ll never feel the same way about green again. For more Co.Design coverage of Fung Kwok Pan’s work, go here. [Images courtesy of Fung Kwok Pan]