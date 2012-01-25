Six Bite-Sized Innovation Lessons From Ebay’s New Design Think Tank

Ebay’s scrappy startup days are years behind it, and like any other billion-dollar company it faces distinct challenges that stem from being ginormous: How can it launch new products that don’t get nibbled into oblivion by bureaucracy? How can it make sure the best ideas emerge, when all its managers have slightly different visions? How can you do all that nimbly enough to stay ahead?

To solve such problems, eBay is leaning on design with Previz, a new internal consulting business staffed by its cracker-jack designers. In addition to lending their creative juices to whomever needs them, the hope is that they’ll spread a process for innovation. “The real challenge is to get out from under the tactical, day-to-day stuff,” says Dane Howard, who heads the Previz team. “So our designers had the idea of creating workshops to imagine the near term future.”

“When design enters early, it can provoke and elevate the conversation.”

Previz began as a labor of love with the organization, two years ago. Seeing the shortage of forward-looking thinking, Howard and a tiny team of designers created “viz kitchens.” These workshops eventually played a role in creating several new products, including a feature on eBay Fashion that allows you to browse images similar to an item you’d like, but at different price points and in different colors and eBay Local, a site which features proximity and price filters, so you can find goods near you.

Seeing those successes, eBay’s strategy executives finally gave Howard a dedicated staff. Their mandate is to bring their design-thinking process to eBay teams creating new products. Previz has already yielded some valuable insights into creating better products. Here are six:

1. Most of your work lies in identifying the right problems

Howard’s team is still refining their process, but the earliest stages involve defining the right problems. It begins with themes drawn from eBay’s consumer research — one theme, for example, might be visual interfaces. Then, Howard’s group takes people from each unit involved in a new product, and has them generate a list of problems that need to be solved around each them. Eventually, the group decides which problems loom largest, and whose solutions would represent the biggest breakthroughs.