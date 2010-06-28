Are We Distracted, or Are We Just Bored?

A recent article in the New York Times, entitled, “Hooked on

Gadgets, and Paying a Mental Price,” talks about the stress of multitasking

and how it causes us to lose focus. This is but the latest in a series of

articles alarming readers to how distracted we have become and how multitasking

doesn’t really work for most people. While

I agree with the basic premise, I also hear the drumbeat of a new (or not so

new) trend hearkening, accompanied by a bevy of self-help books, self-crowned

experts, and a never-ending series of talk shows and magazine articles. Central to this trend are the following points:

• The plethora of digital devices vying

for our attention is driving us crazy. • Ringing cell phones, pop-up alerts,

and the constant barrage of tweets, instant messages, and Facebook updates is

making it hard to concentrate • The expectation to be “always on” is unhealthy

and it ruins our ability to think creatively I agree with all of these points. It seems to make sense and

anyone who has all these devices can testify to the stress that accompanies the

continuous stimulus. On the other hand, ask yourself the following questions. In which situations

are you more apt to check email and send text messages? • At the ball park or at a family

wedding?

• In the middle of a neighborhood basketball

game or in the checkout line at the supermarket? • While reading a book on the train to

work or at your child’s class play? • While you are playing video games or while

waiting at a traffic light? My point is that while it is true that people have trouble “switching

off,” they are more likely to do so in situations where they are having

fun and where they are mentally engaged. Part of the problem is that many of

our daily tasks don’t require deep concentration–they require prompt

attention. Especially at work. We seem to be muddling through the day with

all the bells and whistles going off, while somehow keeping all the balls in the

air. More and more people at work are “connectors”

— basically, processing tasks and passing them off to the next person in the

workflow. While it may be stressful to deal with all the stimuli, it is not

necessarily performance constricting either. At the end of the day, most people don’t really need to be “always

on.” I believe that people do so because they are bored and lack mental

stimulus. With all the buzzers and bells going off constantly, it is hard to

focus on activities that are slow and uninteresting. Checking email offers a respite from the lull

in stimulus. And here is where the

problem lies … We are becoming a nation of people who can’t focus on slow-moving

activities, or activities that require contemplation. Therefore, we crave our digital distractions.

Just look at our surroundings. Everything

is boiled down into tidy sound bites, so that we don’t lose interest and zap to

the next channel or service. We used to get our news in ½ hour programs and in

daily newspapers. Now, it’s down to 3 minute podcasts and hyperlinked Web

pages. While we seem to be inundated by

more and more information, we end up knowing “more about less” than we ever

did. Perhaps the digital distractions

are shortening our attention span, but most people seem to be able to function

when they are mentally or emotionally engaged.

Try an experiment. Switch off the phone, the Blackberry, and the

Internet, and pick up a good book (even an e-book for the sake of argument) and

see how long you can remain focused. If

you truly enjoy the book, you should be able to go for hours before the urge to

check email pops up.

A new cadre of “productivity tools” is hitting the market–these tools

temporarily block email and chat pop-ups, and our inhibit our ability to

navigate to time-wasting Internet sites for a predefined time. These tools are

supposed to help us focus. Some of these

tools even plot our activities, so we can later analyze how much time we wasted

and where the time went. Are we really

that digitally-crippled that we can’t manually turn off these interruptions in

order to concentrate? Do we really need a software program to tell us where we

wasted our time, thusly wasting even more time looking at its reports? Shouldn’t

we be able to tune out for at least a few hours a day? So before we go back to our lists of tips about how to better

manage our time, I think we need to take a look in the mirror and ask

ourselves, what is the real cause of the itchy Blackberry thumb. I believe it has more to do with our being

bored than it does with a requirement to perform in real-time. So maybe we should shut off the TV and the

Internet and re-examine how we spend our day before we blame our digital

devices.