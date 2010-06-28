Thoughts on Creating a Russian Silicon Valley

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev visited Silicon Valley yesterday to experience first-hand what has made companies like Cisco Systems, Google and Facebook what they are today. Medvedev was joined by California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In different geographic areas all over the United States and the world, people want to emulate Silicon Valley to create jobs and vibrant economies. Silicon Valley is often imitated but has never been duplicated.

I grew up in Silicon Valley, graduated from San Jose State University and Santa Clara University, and have had the pleasure of working and living here in the world of high technology. I offer my random thoughts on the “secret sauce” that makes our beloved Silicon Valley truly unique in the world. While some attributes certainly carry more weight than others, e.g., access to capital, it is the collective impact of all these attributes that make Silicon Valley what it is.

Access to capital (angel investor money, venture capital) from investors willing to take risks in exchange for a future “big payday” event

Terrific higher education system: Stanford, University of California at Berkeley, San Jose State University, Santa Clara University, strong junior college programs

The western U.S. was built by pioneering folks who made great sacrifices; that pioneering attitude must be in our DNA as it fuels great innovation and a drive to succeed in spite of what are often long odds

Competitive benefits: medical insurance, personal time off (vacation, sick-time), 401-K

Burning desire of entrepreneurs and employees to compete and win in the marketplace—“failure is not an option” even though some situations lead to failure

Risk aversion: there is some measure of safety in knowing that you or your company can fail and there will be another employment opportunity somewhere

No one expects to join a company and retire from it

Big paydays: these used to occur with great regularity in the 80’s and 90’s when a company would “go public” by offering its stock on a stock exchange. In the decade of the 2000’s, big pay days are rare. Today’s strategy is more about companies being acquired rather than going public. So, instead of seeing the value of your companies stock go through a meteoric rise, you now watch the value of the acquiring company’s stock rise.

Opportunity to be part of something exciting, have some impact on the world and your personal finances.

Work hard; play hard

Tolerance for less than perfect operational systems—some systems are simply “good enough”

Willingness to sacrifice family time and personal life for company time—usually for a “big payday”

Dress code—we invented “business casual” and it’s gotten even more casual over the years

Lack of pretentiousness

Open door policy—eschew hierarchical or “command and control” leadership

H1-B visas allow people from other countries to come to the U.S. to work in high-technology—provides rich diversity and sufficient talent to do amazing things

Embrace diversity—Silicon Valley tends to be pretty inclusive rather than exclusive—people who come here from other geographies or nationalities aren’t treated as outsiders

Wonderful year-around weather helps to attract talent to the San Francisco Bay Area

Great companies of the world thrive here: Apple, Google, Cisco Systems, Intel, Applied Materials, Hewlett Packard, Oracle; these companies routinely acquire other companies

What Silicon Valley does not provide?

Pensions or retirement programs

Attractive home prices

Low cost of living

Attractive California state income tax system

Does Silicon Valley always get it right? Certainly not! The investment community understands this better than any single group. The dot com bust showed irrational exuberance on the part of investors and executives to create any Internet-based company they could. Lots of money was lost and many folks lost their jobs when the question, “who wants to buy and why” wasn’t asked and answered appropriately.