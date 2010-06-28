Join Us for the Boston Fast Cities Breakfast!

Want to see how an innovative city of the future is created? Join us for our Fast Cities panel on June 29 at the Museum of Fine Art in Boston. A variety of speakers, including Fast Company‘s own Jeff Chu, William McAvoy, Director of Development, Museum of Fine Arts, and Catherine Peterson, Executive Director, ArtsBoston.

The event, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the MFA, is entirely free. And yes, that includes a complimentary breakfast. Check out the RSVP details below, and we hope to see you there!