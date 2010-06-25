A Gym on Steroids, Designed by MVRDV and ADEPT

The Dutch architects MVRDV have never designed a normal building in their life. A towering pig farm, yes. A shotgun in New Orleans that looked, rather tastelessly, like it had collapsed in a storm, sure. So leave it to them to turn a fitness center into muscle-sprouting circus.



The House of Culture and Movement is a gym on steroids. Designed with ADEPT Architects for the Danish city Frederiksberg, west of Copenhagen, it has a theater, a health spa, a place to eat, a study and an exhibition hall, and a “Zen” center all stuffed into a single building, with parks galore outside. Here, the press release tells us, “Health, culture, leisure and education should smoothly blend together to create a spectacular architectural experience that will become a destination.” Put another way: It’s like Vegas for health freaks.



Here’s the theater for a stirring performance from the Cirque de Soleil or whomever.



And here’s the Zen center also, apparently, showcasing the Cirque de Soleil.



A play zone for little kids:



Another play zone:

