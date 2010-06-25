Wanted: A Bike Basket Perfect for Eames Freaks

If you’re a design geek–or if you’ve got any Eames-era bent wood in your house–this bike basket is for you. It’s designed by Faris Elmasu, a 25-year-old based in San Francisco.

The nylon straps do away with ugly bungee cords–and the nylon is strong enough to hold a six-pack of beer. (But what about two six

packs? C’mon, Faris!). The bent wood is five layers thick, made with vacuum forming. (It actually looks a lot like the Eames-designed leg splint we love so much.)

Currently the basket is available by order through Elmasu himself. But there’s a patent pending–so maybe mass production will come sometime soon?