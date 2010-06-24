Oil Spill May Force an Innovative Social Construction

As oil continues to fill the waters off my wife’s home state, Louisiana, inventors around the world are surely scheming up new technologies to prevent such catastrophes from happening again. While I wish for their success and am thankful for their efforts, history says their energy would be better spent engineering a different kind of innovation. The kind of innovation we cannot see.

The innovations that have most impacted our world are invisible. We cannot touch, feel, or smell them. But they nonetheless exert a transformative force on the world.

Take, for example, mankind’s original innovation: the scratch plough. 5,000 years ago a farmer picked up a three-prong stick and saw it not as “firewood” but as a “plough,” and he did what we do with a plough. He stuck one prong into the ground, tied the other prong to an ox, used the third prong to guide a line that he dug through the dirt. He then planted seeds and, at the end of the season, when he for the first time enjoyed having more food than he needed, he realized this was a good thing. Farming was born. Over time this “invention” transformed most of humankind from hunter-gatherers into farmers.

Take a look at that first stick, though. It looked physically unlike any other three-prong stick. What triggered the innovation, which led to an agrarian society, was the concept of a “plough,” not the physical artifact.

If this concept – which I think holds the key to innovation – seems too abstract, lets take a look at an invention a little closer to home. This invention began in China around 3,000 B.C. when merchants started collaborating by mingling their goods, distributing them across many different boats, rather than each merchant loading all his goods onto one boat. This way, if a boat sunk, the loss to any one merchant would be minimal. In other words, merchants bound together to spread the risk of losing goods to the sea. Insurance was born.

About 2,400 years later, ancient Greeks and later Romans formed “benevolent societies.” If a member of such a society died, the society would pay for that member’s funeral costs and take care of the family left behind. Death insurance was born. Death insurance gained much greater popularity in the 1700s when it sold under the more palatable name, “life insurance.”

Without such invisible inventions, civilization would surely not exist. We would not have evolved from small bands of hunter-gatherers into communities of farmers and then into the highly interdependent, specialized societies we live in today.