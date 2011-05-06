A Sofa That Offers Maximum Storage For Magazine Freaks

Couches: They’re the bane of the squalid household, a domestic black hole of loose change, remote controls, and the occasional scrawny feline. But in the hands of German industrial designer Stephan Schulz, a guy who’s clearly dead set on poshing up slovenly living rooms everywhere, couches are just another tool for tidying. His Recycling Chair-Sofa incorporates storage directly into the sofa.
Slender fissures in the couch’s foam body — in the seat and seatback — double as racks for stashing magazines and, presumably, whatever you could squeeze in there (the aforementioned cat, apparently).
The sofa certainly looks a lot more comfortable than the last chair-storage system-medieval torture device we saw from Schulz, as sleeping beauty here demonstrates. A bonus: The design is made of modular recycled panels so it can transform into a chair and back again in a jiffy.
[Images courtesy of Stephan Schulz]