advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Who Will Win the GOP Nomination? Just Look At The Candidates’ Faces

Who Will Win the GOP Nomination? Just Look At The Candidates’ Faces
By Belinda Lanks1 minute Read

What makes a political candidate attractive to voters? Is it an air of integrity? A rabid adherence to family values? A firm grasp of the geopolitical landscape?

advertisement

Or maybe it’s just the ability to flash a believable smile. Dan Hill, a facial-coding expert, argues that a politician’s facial expressions can either charm or repel voters–thus determining their likability and ultimately the odds of winning the nomination. The results of Hill’s analysis are presented in a series of infographics created by Doogie Horner.

So, what you see above is the range of Mitt Romney’s expressions, from his toothy smile to his eyebrow-raised looks of anxiety. Hill puts Romney’s odds of winning the nod at 19/30.

What’s remarkable, though, is that his most common expression seems to be one of frustration. Which we’re guessing may be frustration with President Obama — but might also be disbelief that he, Mitt Romney, the picture-perfect candidate, is having all his shine dulled by Sarah Palin and The Donald.

FastCompany.com offers a visual guide, based on Hill’s full analysis, to the 2012 face-off here.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life