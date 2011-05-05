A Minimalist Sculpture Made Of Almost 300,000 Legos

Take the patience of a saint and the leisure preferences of a 6-year-old boy, and you’ve got Lene Wille , the Danish artist behind this minimalist sculpture originally built for the lobby of the Amsterdam World Trade Center.

From afar, it appears like a simple white wall, its curving mass vaguely redolent of the frothy lip of a tidal wave. It’s only when you zoom in that you realize that the 25-foot-wide barricade is made entirely out of Legos — a gobstopping 274,400 blocks. We imagine this is what Richard Serra was up to when the rest of us were finger painting and picking our boogers.

Metaphorical Horizons took six weeks to make, with Wille and assorted helpers constructing sections, Lego by Lego, in the studio, before building the rest on site. (For cool photos of the construction process, click the “Horizons ” brick by brick? link on Wille’s website here.)