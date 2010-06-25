The $0.001 DIY iPhone 4 Antenna Fix

There’s a huge media fuss about a potential failing of the iPhone 4’s clever antenna design, with folks concerned it spells radio-drop-out call doom for the phone. We remain to be convinced. But here’s a $0.001 DIY fix anyway.

There are three important caveats to this post, as the jury is still out on the real-life effects concerned (seriously, despite the many opinions):

This “problem” has yet to be proven. As yet it’s just what appears to be an issue. The iPhone 4 needs to demonstrate significantly more dropped calls, missed calls or reduced data transmission per user-hour than the average cell phone (used under similar conditions on the same network) for it to be a real-life problem, and not an effect that’s incorrectly emphasized by the iPhone 4’s radio status bars, and enhanced by people’s worries.

Are the apparent radio reception changes caused by holding it being seen by every user?

Is every iPhone 4 affected?

If you’re a user who feels they’re suffering from difficulties connecting to the nearest cell phone mast with your iPhone 4, then one theory–which has been given a degree of credence by official communications from Apple, including Steve Jobs himself–is that it’s because your hand is covering the GSM and Wi-fi antenna joint when you hold it. Your slightly electrically conducting skin is bridging the slim insulating wedge of plastic that splits the phone’s frame at this point.

So here’s the fix.