What If You Treated Your Kidney Disease With A Genetically Engineered “Dialysis Sheep”?

Medical devices are among the subtlest, trickiest design problems to solve: we only encounter them when we’re frightened or sick, and they often look like science fiction torture machines. But what if an assistive device, like a respirator or a dialysis machine, were cuddleable — and alive itself?

That’s the freakily ingenious idea behind Revital Cohen’s “Life Support” concept, which pushes the idea of “assistance animals” (like seeing-eye dogs) to its logical limits, imagining a day when domesticated creatures literally become medical devices.

We already use pig heart valves to patch up human tickers; Cohen just moves the goalposts back a bit further. “Could a transgenic animal function as a whole mechanism and not simply supply the parts?” she asks in her artist’s statement.

Think about it from a user experience perspective: having a pig heart beating away inside your ribcage sounds like a crime against nature, but using a retired Greyhound on a treadmill as your “ventilator” seems kind of cute. You could form an emotional bond with your “device” in ways that would never be possible with just a big beige box. The dog would benefit, too, writes Cohen: “A greyhound brought up in racing kennels usually suffers from separation anxiety after retirement. As an assistance dog, it is constantly connected to its owner by a trache tube and is never left alone.”