How Apple Can Get To $300 Billion In Sales, With A Clever Triple Play

In the world of service providers, the last few years have been defined by a struggle to capture the home triple play: Selling consumers internet, phone, and TV services in one package, with Verizon, AT&T, and Comcast all offering deals to buy all three services.

Meanwhile, Apple has worked diligently to define a new triple play of its own. Apple is now closer than ever to offering a unique combination of home computing, back-end web support, and entertainment services.

The New Triple Play

Home Computing: Apple already has a strong line of laptop, desktop, and tablet computers. Back-End Web Support: Through MobileMe, Apple is offering an impressive back-end web support to front-end apps like mail and calendar, including backing up web links and photos. Entertainment Services: Apple TV has been improved and is now seeking to become the home’s de facto “media server.”

Here is how the new Triple Play could work, and how it would all work together:

MacBooks, iPhones, and iPads are the mobile “terminals” to stationary devices like iMacs and Apple TVs, all of which are synched and backed-up daily by a more powerful version of Time Machine.