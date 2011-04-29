Dynamic Life: Matali Crasset’s Transforming, Touch-Pad Controlled Sofa

Sometimes a sofa is just a sofa, not a “new domestic typology,” as the press release from Campeggi for Matali Crasset’s new furniture collection non-explains. But in the hands of this French design star , “just a sofa” is pretty stunning: using a built-in touch pad, the pillows on this futuristic piece of furniture unfurl like the fingers on an open palm, creating a bed, chaise longue, or anything else you can think up.

The sofa may look like a life-sized version of a LaCie Rugged hard drive, but that’s almost appropriate, given how flexible and app-like Dynamic Life’s various configurations are. Crasset’s design statement says (I’m paraphrasing because of the poor translation) that as touch pads become commonplace, formerly passive objects (like furniture) can become active without losing their original purpose — in this case, being comfy as hell. Traditional sofas “gradually turned bourgeois… tak[ing] a lot of space [but] giving back little service.” Dynamic Life earns its keep in your living room by offering multi-purpose comfort with effortless ease. Plus, it’ll make for great cocktail party demos: “Ooh, make it transform again!”