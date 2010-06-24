Is the iPhone 4’s Reception-Killing Antenna a Deal-Breaker?

The new iPhone 4 hit the stores and streets today. With a gadget this popular (and there aren’t many), every tiny flaw gets blown up to apocalyptic proportion. Most of those issues turn out to be only a minor issue, either fixed in the next round of manufacturing or forgotten about in a few weeks.

But the iPhone 4’s design flaw that causes it to drop calls might not be one of those issues. The iPhone is historically a not very good phone; it’s an amazing app device, a killer media player, a stellar mobile internet gadget, and kind of a lousy phone. The iPhone 4’s problems with voice calling go beyond typical crappy reception, though: There’s a legitimate design error here, one that Apple may or may not have known about, that causes dropped calls and a loss of signal through normal use.

Apple responded in two ways today. A personal email to Steve Jobs resulted in a typically terse, utterly Jobsian response: “Just avoid holding it that way.” Apple also issued an official statement:

Gripping any mobile phone will result in some attenuation of its antenna performance, with certain places being worse than others depending on the placement of the antennas. This is a fact of life for every wireless phone. If you ever experience this on your iPhone 4, avoid gripping it in the lower left corner in a way that covers both sides of the black strip in the metal band, or simply use one of many available cases.

Let’s just say first that those responses are in no way adequate. It may be easy enough to adapt to the flaw (except for lefties), but that’s not the point: This is an error in design, and forcing customers to buy aftermarket accessories is an unfair solution. Yes, a similar effect has been observed in other phones, including the iPhone 3GS and Google Nexus One, but those don’t come close to approaching the severity of the iPhone 4’s flaw.

The big question: Is this a dealbreaker? And what should Apple do in response?

My personal opinion? It’s not necessarily a dealbreaker–but that doesn’t mean I think you should rush out and stand in line to get one. There are two smart options here.