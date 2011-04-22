Fundraising Website Lets You Create 64,000 Custom Art Mashups [Video]

Helping children cope with terminal disease has got to be one of the noblest missions on earth, and you’d think children’s hospices like Richard House in London would have no trouble soliciting financial support from donations. But you can’t be too careful, which is why UK creative agency The Partners designed a charming interactive website called Go Red! (to complement Richard House’s annual Wear Red funding drive) that generates interactive art mashups from 120 artists and illustrators. Proceeds from the art sales all go directly to Richard House. Here’s how it works:

The site interaction, as well as the art, skews slightly toward the cartoony and kid-friendly, but that’s only appropriate given its context. The site invites users to swipe and slide artworks together in three layers, creating goofy-but-charming figures that can then be purchased as frameable prints. In a nice touch, each layer displays the name and credentials of the chosen artist. Or you can just hit “random” and let the site shuffle them up for you.

site designed by The Partners and built by The Coconut Studio

The suggested donation per print is £60 (plus shipping), which gets you a giclée print made with pure pigment inks on archival quality matte art paper guaranteed for 25 years, according to The Partners. With 64,000 combinations on offer, you’re bound to find something worth framing — and there couldn’t be a better cause.

[Read more and buy the art at Go Red!]