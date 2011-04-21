A Corkscrew Ink Tube Doubles Your Ballpoint Pen’s Life

Nobody buys a pen expecting it’ll last long. And certainly, no one buys a Bic thinking it’ll be the Sting of ballpoints. But that oughta? change if this clever little design ever goes into production. Called the T&T Pen-Ink Chamber , it holds twice as much ink as a standard Bic, doubling the life of your pen — and, in turn, extending the life of Mother Earth.

The key: A corkscrew-shaped ink chamber, which distributes the liquid over an area vast enough to equal two ink chambers. Yeah, the plastic shell has to be bigger to accommodate all those coils, but, by the looks of it, not dramatically so. Besides, it stands to reason that the extra plastic needed to manufactured one T&T pen is still less than the material needed to produce two regular pens — good news for the environment. Now if only the designers could figure out some way to keep us from always losing the damn things.

T&T Pen-Ink Chamber was designed by Han Chi-hoon, Kim Yeon-soo, Park Byong-gon, and Kim Sung-geun. It was shortlisted for the prestigious iF concept award recently (but didn’t win).