Wanted: “Little Red Riding Hood” Redesign Summons The Big Bad Wolf Using Type

Film-edition books are always awful. As much as we love Vanessa Redgrave, we don’t want to look at her gauzy face every time we reach for Mrs. Dalloway . Which makes Penguin’s latest copy of The Little Red Riding Hood a sort of freak of nature. It’s got a movie tie-in, to be sure (note the unfortunate “inspiration for the major motion picture” tag on the cover), but it’s also completely awesome design — something we’d happily display on our bookshelf.

Jen Wang was the artist and designer here, and she managed to conjure up the boot-quivering terror of the 700-year-old legend (and if you’ve forgotten just how frightening it is, direct your eye to the quote on the back cover) using virtually nothing but typography. Her design brief from Penguin, as she tells Co.Design, was to make Little Red “dark and sinister, ostensibly to tie in with the current movie version of the story.”

Ultimately, she went with a typographic look for practical reasons: “There was a lot of copy going on the cover, so doing an all-type option was a pretty easy conclusion,” she says.