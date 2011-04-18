USA Projects: The Art World’s Answer To Kickstarter

The Internet has thrown its dollars behind everything from an iPod Nano watch to a RoboCop statue in Detroit . Up next: tomorrow’s Damien Hirst?

If USA Projects continues apace, the answer could very well be yes. Introduced last December, the website is like Kickstarter, but catered explicitly to starving artists. Artists — whether painters, architects, writers, musicians, choreographers or something in between — post a project, a funding goal, and “perks” (artist-made goodies supporters take home in exchange for their investment). Regular Joes make a pledge. Then, if the artist reaches her goal, the project gets financed, and thus is born the next thrilling adaptation of a 17th-century German satire that pits itinerant beer fiddlers against the official city Kunstpfeifer (finally!).

All jokes aside, the site is a promising funding platform for a pool of creative laborers eternally short on cash. “Ninety-six percent of Americans value art, but only 27 percent of Americans value artists,” says Katharine DeShaw, the executive director of United States Artists, the nonprofit behind USA Projects. “So we were looking into how we could better support artists. At the same time, we were witnessing the beginning of micro-philanthropy and social networking. So we thought why not merge these ideas?”

Five months on, more than 70 projects have reached their goal.

That's more than $1 million and 70 to 75% of all projects initiated, including a temporary installation at MIT that transforms wind to light; a library, website, and publishing house rolled into one by NYC graphic-design great David Reinfurt; and a dance performance in which people writhed around naked on a floor covered in feathers (below). (Naturally, the feathers were included as perks.)