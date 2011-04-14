A Throne/High-Chair That Grows With Your Kid

The Stacking Throne, by Studio Laurens van Wieringen in Amsterdam, grows with your little one so she always has a place to park her royal hiney. The concept is simple: You’ve got five chairs variously sized, like a babushka doll, and piled up, one on top of the other. When your kid gets too big for a chair, you take it away, leaving her with a larger one. A year later, repeat. And on and on and on, until she’s tired of life on the throne — of being fanned and fed grapes by her loyal servants (read: younger siblings) — which is, of course, never.

The really cool thing about the throne is that it can be used for a whole lot more than just sitting pretty. It can double as shelves or building blocks or, to judge by the picture below, Ginger to the child’s Fred Astaire — whatever. The chairs are made of foam, so a kid can throw ’em around all she wants and won’t wind up in the emergency room.