Modern Green Housing Rejuvenates French Docks

By John Pavlus1 minute Read

You know your green building project has achieved something special when a blogger mistakes a photograph of it for a computer rendering. That’s exactly what happened with the immaculate image above, showing The Grand Large District in Dunkirk, France. The sustainably developed dockside neighborhood, designed by architects Nicolas Michelin, Michel Delplace, and Cyril Trétout, is the second phase of a successful urban renewal project launched in 1991.

anma

all images © Stéphane Chalmeau

According to ArchDaily, The Grand Large District as shown contains 216 residential dwellings, with plans to expand to more than 800. The architects’ eco-aware designs continue a push to rejuvenate the docks and quayside area of Dunkirk with stylish, pedestrian-friendly residences, planted terraces and U-shaped gardens. Motor traffic is limited to certain access roads, and the houses have angled surfaces to protect against wind and efficiently manage rainwater runoff.

amnc

Meanwhile, the buildings themselves are encased in a double skin, which allows air to circulate in an buffer layer between the facade and walls, passively cooling and insulating the residences. Plus, they’re just beautiful. ArchDaily quotes the architects, crowing about how “the district conjugates different types of building and proposes public spaces on a diversity of scales.” I have no fricking clue what that’s supposed to mean, but I do know I want to go to there.

