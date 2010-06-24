The BP Creative Writing Contest: The Best of the Worst

Last week we alterted you to the literary genius of one Paula Kolmar, a “writer” deployed to the Gulf on behalf of BP to pen emotional passages about just how well the cleanup efforts are going. We asked you, our talented readers, to try and top turns of phrases like: “From the relative comfort of a large square deck with a cold bottle of

water always in hand, and an air-conditioned TV room with comfy sofas a

level below, I witnessed beauty preparing to face the beast…A ballet at

sea as mesmerizing as any performance in a concert hall, and worthy of

an audience in its own right.”

Well, this symphony of words was topped by several of you, who contributed excerpts every bit as bad as Kolmar’s misguided metaphors and hyped-up hyperbole. Here are our favorites.

Dave Rockliff:

As the sun pulls itself over the horizon and rains down rays of joy upon

the Gulf of Mexico I stare out from my perch atop the most luxurious 40

year-old shrimp trawler i’ve ever had the pleasure of riding. Looking

out to port one might think they are entering heaven as the sun’s

luminesense is intensly reflected by the blacky-brown mirrored glass

that coats the top of the waves. The maple tinged water of the gulf

evokes a rumble in my stomach telling my brain that it is almost time

for breakfast. I can’t get the thought of something slathered in

a thick coating of heavy syrup out of my head. But before I can eat my

stomach creates room for pancakes by orally coating the cutest little

patch of sheeny ocean with dispersants that have entered my central

nervous system via the spiced air of the gulf. I get a rush mingled with

a sense of pride knowing that i’m doing my part to help the great folks

of Louisiana. As my rush of pride subsides and I can once again walk in

a straight line I think back to my first whiff of these intoxicating,

exotic fumes. The odor’s potpourri-like essence cannot be

described in words and it leaves me smiling to myself knowing how lucky I

am to be able to experience this once in a lifetime opportunity (in

this specific location at least). I watch a brown pelican flap his wings

in slow motion, getting his morning tai-chi workout in as he frolics in

the water. I can’t help but laugh to myself knowing that the great

folks at BP are paying me to do this. The wage isn’t much but anyone

that has been out here knows the experience is payment enough.

Oliver Redmont:

It was a bright, sunny, and sunshine-filled morning, and with my

magnifying glass in hand (I’m a journalist), I stretched out by the

shore, which I discovered tossed and turned, sort of as rough as it was

calm, breathing new life into the horizon before me. As the luscious

water churned like melted fudge, it washed up to my toes, tickling my

flip-flop-clad feet, and I felt strongly a new faith and hope and

promise for American progress and domestic ingenuity. After all,

watching it visually, eyeing it with my own round eyes, seeing it,

glancing at it in this light, squinting from the glint of the Gulf’s

enduring sparkle, I knew this visible vision was appearing as a sign.

Soon the heavenly clouds, which I realized were also very white, parted,

gently, and streaks of gold streamed down into the chocolaty oceans,

like yellowy straws into the Starbucks iced-coffee that I enjoyed

earlier with the friendly and cheerful and upbeat locals. My

concentration and investigative reporting were soon interrupted, however

though, by a duck, who strode ashore, and seemed to chuckle at his

surroundings, happily. Yes, I found myself agreeing, jotting down

in my mahogany-hued Moleskine: we all could use a change of scenery.

Matthew Resnick:

I met with volunteers from the Audubon Society alongside a peaceful

inlet as the sun reached its midday zenith yesterday. As they gently

scrubbed the thickened sea-water off of a number of pelicans, a peaceful

tranquility washed over me as these beautiful birds so calmly

relinquished their animalistic pride for a proper cleaning. I talked

with Susan, one of the smiling, soft spoken Audubon members as she

gently massaged darkened liquid from one of the more majestic creatures

of the group. “We’ve wanted to come to the Gulf for a while,” she said,

“The water here was well-known for its sub-par cleanliness even 10

years ago and this event was the perfect excuse to stop by and give our

feathered friends a thorough cleansing.” When asked what the long term

effects of the freshly peppered ocean would be on marine life, she

surmised that, “With the work we’re doing here, local avian populations

might just end up healthier than ever.”

Read the rest of the excellent contributions here.