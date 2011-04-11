Infographics of the Day: Flow Charts For Making Horror or Action Movies

Is there anything that flowcharts can’t do? (Just search our archives: we think not!) Surely making a kick-ass movie requires a nimbleness of creative thought that could never be captured in a rote set of instructions — we all saw that Wes Anderson American Express commercial, right? Well, if these tongue-in-cheek posters for Canal+ are any indication, just following a bunch of arrows can make you into a world-class action or horror auteur!

advertisement

Of course, Canal+’s point — satirically expressed by BETC Euro RSCG, the agency that created these posters — is that even B-moviemaking is a herculean effort of will that only true heroes (or masochists) undertake. And the French media company (which helped finance Oscar-nominated fare like The Secret of Kells as well as Francis Ford Coppola’s highly-regarded comeback, Tetro) wants would-be filmmakers to know that, should they decide to take that insane plunge, Canal+ will be there to support them on the other side — by picking up foreign TV-distribution rights, perhaps.

But while all routes on these posters lead to the company’s friendly logo, if you look closer you’ll see that one of those arrows only points there from a hallucinogenic mushroom taken at your film’s launch party…

Get it? Even when Canal+ is stoking your auteur-ego with its witty poster, it’s not-so-secretly saying that if you think signing a deal with them is easy, you must be tripping. That’s cold, Canal+, just cold.