Star Wars Girl Taps Female Geek Chic Market

How many Star Wars fans out there in a galaxy far far away are female? Probably more than you think.

According to Ashley Eckstein (above), the voice behind Ahsoka Tano on the hit animated series Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, the female fan base for the iconic sci-fi films is as high as 50%. To tap into that seemingly untapped audience, Eckstein is launching her own clothing line, Her Universe, next month at Comic-con, but gave Fast Company a sneak peak of the collection at the Star Wars media conference Thursday.





“Shows today are definitely helping to increase the female audience,” says Eckstein, who points out that the number of Star Wars heroines has increased since the original prequels. “If a girl wears one of these shirts, just imagine how many guys would hit on her!”

The female-focused apparel is tapping into the “geek chic” market that gives “fangirls the opportunity to show that the Force is strong with them” too.