Star Wars Girl Taps Female Geek Chic Market

How many Star Wars fans out there in a galaxy far far away are female? Probably more than you think.
According to Ashley Eckstein (above), the voice behind Ahsoka Tano on the hit animated series Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, the female fan base for the iconic sci-fi films is as high as 50%. To tap into that seemingly untapped audience, Eckstein is launching her own clothing line, Her Universe, next month at Comic-con, but gave Fast Company a sneak peak of the collection at the Star Wars media conference Thursday.
“Shows today are definitely helping to increase the female audience,” says Eckstein, who points out that the number of Star Wars heroines has increased since the original prequels. “If a girl wears one of these shirts, just imagine how many guys would hit on her!”
The female-focused apparel is tapping into the “geek chic” market that gives “fangirls the opportunity to show that the Force is strong with them” too.
Another highlight from the event was Super7‘s Stormtrooper Super Shogun, a 2-foot-tall collectible inspired by vintage Japanese toys that’s been in development for close to three years (and costs some $300). It features a spring-loaded flying fist–apparently a major drawing point for your most hard core of fans.
But the event wasn’t all expensive memorabilia. Other toys included a ridiculously long light saber nightlight (As you’ll see below, my camera lens wasn’t wide enough to capture it), which glows any numbers of colors and would easily monopolize all the plugs of an electrical outlet, and Hasbro’s brand new, very-detailed Boba Fett helmet that’d makes any Tatooine crop duster feel like a dark side bounty hunter. There was also a massive ATAT Walker and a remote control Millennium Falcon that flies.
As much as all of us nerdy reporters wanted to stay and play at the Star Wars event, we were all eventually kicked out by the guards below. Which of the toys will you be picking up this holiday season? The $300 shogun? The Boba Fett helmet? Will you be buying your significant other a Luke Skywalker tee?