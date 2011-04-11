A High-Rise House That’s Only 12 Feet Wide

If buildings had human doppelgangers, this one’s would be ’90s-era Kate Moss , hands down. As ArchDaily reports , Ferrolan LAB ‘s four-story Family House in Barcelona is so freakishly thin, it manages to pack nearly 4,000 square feet into a sliver of a frame just 12 feet wide.

And somehow the place doesn’t look insanely cramped. The architects gave it the illusion of roominess by cutting a huge courtyard in the center of the building and leaving the surrounding rooms relatively open. (As slender as the house is, it’s got some junk in the trunk; front to back, it stretches a whopping 82 feet.)

Hand-controlled slats over south-facing windows and glass blocks stacked on the north-facing facade (below) throw sunlight indoors, but aren’t so transparent that residents’ every last indiscretion is on display a la Play Time. Which goes a long way toward saying that even if you can’t fit a couch in your living room, at least it’s nice, bright, and private.