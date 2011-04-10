A Rest Stop Keeps Honeybees From Dropping Dead From Overwork

After five years of breathlessly freaked-out news reports, nearly all of us have heard of “colony collapse disorder” — the label scientists have given to a mysterious decline in bee populations observed since 2006. After hearing that a mass die-off of bees would spell certain doom for the human race, designer Jamie Hutchinson felt compelled to do something to help avert the coming beepocalypse.

While the bees’ plight almost certainly isn’t going to result in the extinction of humanity, his creation — an adorable little hut called “Bee Station” — may help reduce the stress on the bee populations in his native United Kingdom.

Hutchinson designed Bee Station as a kind of “truck stop” for the overworked honeybees left pollinating local plants after many of their kin died off. Apparently, these bees are so stressed out that Britons have observed them dropping near-dead on their lawns and sidewalks — when all they need, says Hutchinson, is a comfy place to rest and recharge with some sugar water. Conscientious bee-helpers could just put egg cups of sugar water in their gardens, but they’d soon get uselessly diluted by rainwater. The Bee Station solves this problem by providing a roof over the exhausted insects’ heads.