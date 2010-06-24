Look West, Wall Street. Look West.

While Silicon Valley has created a tremendous amount of society

changing ideas and businesses, Wall Street’s attempts at innovation have

mostly backfired. Instead of Google, ethernet, LinkedIn, the iPhone or

eBay, Wall Street can proudly claim credit default swaps, junk bonds,

overdraft protection, and market killing computerized trading systems

(the New Yorker’s James Surowiecki wrote a nice column on this). While not exclusively

destructive, banking innovation since the 1960’s has done little to

improve society in any meaningful and lasting way.

Why is this? It’s rooted in a cultural mindset and technological

orientation. Despite all the hype and vapor, Silicon Valley is driven

by populist optimism, idealism and its greatest innovations are based on

openness and transparency. Wall Street’s mindset, on the other hand,

hinges on pessimism, elitism and its products are closed and opaque.

Many people need to lose for a derivatives trader to win. To this day,

we don’t know the real composition of mortgages in a bond. Where it not

for the still relatively obscure peer-to-peer lending movement, people

can only easily borrow money from banks, not one another.

While we should be jaded about the dotcom “do no evil” addage, it’s

hard to argue with Silicon Valley’s contributions to a more open society

and to a tremendous amount of wealth creation. Google, eBay and the

iPhone are powerful because they are open to you and me expressing our

creativity and entering a global marketplace. Silicon Valley’s open

standards (TCP/IP, HTML, XML, SOAP), and even its proprietary

communication standards (APIs) leverage our collective wisdom.

If Wall Street could embrace the same aspirations and open technical

approaches our credit bureaus might accurately reflect our stability,

ability and willingness to pay. Our trading platforms might be

transparent and open to all. A mortgage might be comprehensible and

combine debt from friends, family and banks. And perhaps our ATMs could

pass the torch after 50 years of being the last great financial

innovation. Look West, Wall Street. Look West.