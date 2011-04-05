Milan Preview: Nendo Invents “Transparent Wood”

Nendo , one of the most talented Japanese design firms working today, has sent us images of a table that’ll debut at the Milan furniture fair in a couple weeks, and it’s a stunner — a triumph of optical illusion. It looks like wood frozen in ice.

To make it, Nendo cast clear acrylic in a form taken from a heavy-grain wood plank, repeated, then assembled the resulting pieces to produce a table top of so-called “transparent wood.”

Replicating the precise texture of the wood was of paramount importance here. As Nendo tells it: “We reproduced the butt ends faithfully and bevelled [SIC] the edges like floorboards, and matched the grains ends and dimensions of the wood used for the table legs to the transparent wood to create a unified piece.”