Eye Candy: Gorgeous, Graphic Installation Inspired by Dazzle Camouflage [Slideshow]

By Suzanne LaBarre1 minute Read

Artek has collaborated with the German artist Tobias Rehberger to create an art installation at what we’ll henceforth call the world’s most dizzying cafe.

Nothing Happens for a Reason, at the Logomo Cafe in Turku, Finland, is a madhouse of big, bold stripes converging and diverging on the ground like a circulatory system, creeping up the furniture and walls, and finally, veining over the windows. Little blasts of seizure-inducing orange are thrown here and there. Rehberger was inspired by dazzle camouflage, the wildly colorful, geometric paint jobs given to battle ships in World War I to confuse enemies.

And dazzle, the place does. By our lights, it makes a Saul Bass credit sequence look like the handiwork of Robert Ryman (not a bad thing). Happy teatime!

Check out more Co. coverage of Rehberger here.

[Images courtesy of Artek]

