Artek Pushes Minimalist Lighting to the Limit

There’s minimalism, and then there’s minimalism. “White,” the latest collection of lighting solutions from Finnish company Artek , is squarely in the second category. Created by Artek’s design director Ville Kokkonen, these lamps are so stripped-down they’d make even an iPod look baroque in comparison. But Kokkonen’s making a statement with “White” that it’s hard to disagree with: that in a world of ostentatiously spectacular lighting designs, the light itself can seem like an afterthought. Not so with these: aside from the cool, soft glow, there isn’t really much else there.

Kokkonen, to his credit, pushes his design philosophy to the limit — even into metaphysical territory. “Right from the beginning of the design process we felt that there would be room for a lamp that allows light to rule,” he writes. “The biggest tribute for ‘White’ would be that people remember its soft light but have no idea how the lamp itself looked.”

A lamp so pure that you literally can’t even remember anything about it but the light itself? Quite a tall order, unless Kokkonen has installed one of those mind-wiping doodads from Men In Black inside his fixtures. But we appreciate the ambition, as well as the sheer beauty of his designs.