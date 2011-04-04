Clever Mobile Carts Remake a Chic Boutique In a Jiffy

A good shopkeeper knows that to lure customers month after month, he has to freshen not just his stock, but the look of his space, too. That doesn’t come easy (or cheap). One pert little boutique in Berlin has a whip-smart solution: product armature that’s designed to move.

These are not, mind you, the squeaky mobile racks you find in every Macy’s dressing room in America. They’re more like food carts, only prettier — tall wooden racks on wheels, many with shelves and clothing rods, that can be pushed around the store in a cinch whenever the makeover bug hits.

The brainchild of German design studio Ilot Ilov, each cart has its own theme — one’s modeled after a droshky; another after an old Ford truck — so that the shop, Baerck, can be arranged countless ways. The best part: Redecorating doesn’t cost one extra dime.