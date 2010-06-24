Children Frolic on Oily Florida Beaches, Time to End BP-Financed Tourism Ads [Video]

Want to bravely defy the BP oil disaster and spend a sunny day on the beach? Think again–at least if you’re in Destin, Florida, where thousands of tar balls washed up on the beach this week. As recently as Monday, local beaches were completely clean.

In the video below, a child on Destin Beach gets oil stuck to the bottom of her feet. The mother is, apparently, prepared with a container of Goo Gone. Such is the reality of going to the beach post-oil disaster: suncreen, sunglasses, and tar ball remover are all necessities. Perhaps it’s time for Florida to get rid of all those ads claiming that its beaches are safe.

