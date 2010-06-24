Sony’s Susan Panico on the Move, 3-D Gaming, and the Future of the PlayStation Network

Kevin Ohannessian: What’s your favorite thing at E3 this year?

Susan Panico: Tomorrow’s my day to walk the show floor, so I’ve only seen our booth. I have to say being a long-time Gran Turismo fan that I am really excited to see GT5 come out and show want one of the best technological teams we have, what they can do with the technological prowess of PlayStation 3. I think it’s going to be a game changer. It’s a really great game.

At the press event, Sony’s main announcements were Move and 3-D support. I was surprised there was nothing about bringing either Move or 3-D to the basic interface or to Home.

It’s an innovative, bleeding-edge technology we just kicked off. There is definitely an opportunity for different areas of the business to take advantage of 3-D technology, where it makes sense for the right consumer experience. It’s probably a little early to roll anything out. And we should probably take a look at how Home can take advantage of Move. I haven’t thought about too much.

At the press event, you also launched PlayStation Plus.

We are always looking at how we can continually evolve the PlayStation Network and our digital services and it just made sense for us, when we were looking at a subscription service, to really understand what types of things the consumers are looking for, what they are willing to pay for. We put together a service package that sits on top of PSN and offers a suite of services to our hardcore gamer, that gives them a great value where they can get free games, discounts on the PlayStation Store, access to concierge-type services, get early invitations to betas, early demos, early purchases on games. And added convenience through features like automatic downloads: You can have patches, firmware updates, demos, or videos pushed directly to your PlayStation 3, so you don’t have to think about it. We provided this choice that gives a lot of great content and features to the gamer that wants a little bit more out of their PlayStation Network experience.