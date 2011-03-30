Gorgeous 3-D Paintings Evoke a Nuked-Out Urban Wasteland [Slideshow]

Bldgblog ‘s Geoff Manaugh is up with a neat post on Indian-born British artist Gerry Judah , who throws building models onto canvas, then smashes them to smithereens, creating stark little cityscapes that look like a preview of the apocalypse.

Manaugh nails it, when he describes the work as “what a tectonic collaboration between Lebbeus Woods and Jackson Pollock might produce: blasted and collapsing landscapes so covered in white it’s as if nuclear winter has set in.”

We’ve got a nice slideshow of the paintings above and a film below on how Judah — who cites the ornate architecture of his native India as a dominant influence — works. At 9 minutes and 24 seconds, it’s long, but totally worth sacrificing your coffee break for:

Note the slow pans across the ravaged “cities” and the thumping, foreboding music. This is some grade-A cinematic suspense — we half expect to see Judah pull out a lightsaber. (The next best thing comes about 4 minutes and 30 seconds in, when Judah takes a wooden stick and uses it to beat the bejesus out of a canvas.)

The paintings take on eerie resonance in the aftermath of the earthquake and tsunami in Japan, which reduced big swaths of inhabited land to dust and rubble. Maybe we’re being morbid here, but by our lights, Judah’s work seems to suggest that doomsday has already arrived.

[Images via Gerry Judah]