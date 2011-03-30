Sign of the Times: Furniture That Looks Ravaged by War

What you’re looking at here is about what you’d end up with if you threw a Molotov cocktail into a Design Within Reach showroom (don’t get any ideas!). French designer Vincent Dubourg draws on traditional furniture-making techniques, like wood-­bending and metal casting, to create exploding shelves! A collapsing console! A warping, melting staircase! Think of Dubourg as the Michael Bay of furniture design.

We mean that in the best way possible; we like Michael Bay! Besides, Dubourg’s stuff is on display in an art gallery not a movie theater, which means it must have, ya? know, Significance. You could read it as a dark metaphor for the contemporary home or as a paranoid hallucination of a world under siege. He wouldn’t be the first. Personally, we’re partial to Dubourg’s explanation: “I like the idea of creating something beautiful out of something broken.”