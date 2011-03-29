Brilliantly Simple: A Chic Coat Rack That Hangs An Entire Wardrobe

A simple “X” made out of ash wood, it’s got strategically placed notches up and down its bony legs that work like coat hangers, stashing hats, scarves, jackets, and whatever other garb you throw on there.

That might not seem terribly clever at first glance, but think about it: Astgabel exploits all that mezzo real estate most coat racks just fritter away.

Our only complaint is that it doesn’t stand up on its own, which means that you have to lean it against a wall and as a result, you lose out on some of that precious top-level storage space. Then again, that’s part of what makes it take up so little floor space — a common failing of coat racks. See here: