Wanted: Cosmonaut, An iPad Stylus That Actually Writes Well

There are scads of styluses out there for the iPad, for the simple reason that writing or drawing with a pen feels a whole lot better than with your finger. But these all have one glaring problem: All those styluses are shaped like pens.

Which obviously doesn’t sound like a problem, except when you consider that writing or drawing on an iPad doesn’t feel like using a pen and paper–there’s not much friction, so having a teeny stylus in hand feels a bit like sliding across a frozen pond in sneakers. Ergo, the stylus has to adapt.

Tom Gerhardt and Dan Provost of Studio Neat have solved the problem in a manner that’s totally obvious in hindsight: The Cosmonaut, a stylus that feels more like a dry-erase marker. Dry erase markers, of course, have solved this low friction problem with a tip that has a bit of give, and a fat body that adjusts to the lack of grip you find in a “low fidelity” user situation.

To raise money, Gerhardt and Provost are turning to Kickstarter–which is interesting, because they’ve already had a huge breakout hit on the site, with Glif, a tripod and mounting stand for iPhone 4. (Initially, they had planned to raise $10,000 in 30 days; instead, they raised $137,417.)

If the project goes into production, it’ll retail for $25. But for now, there’s an interesting twist to their funding: There’s only 3,000 spots but they’re seeking $50K. But they’re not prescribing how much you should pay. Thus, if 3,000 people donate, on average, $10, the project won’t come to life. But if they all donate more than a $16.67 average, they’ll meet the $50K and everyone will get a Cosmonaut.

That’s a fascinating way to get some people to adjust their spending, depending on what other people pay. So far, the average is only running at about $15.26, with 2,155 slots already taken. Which means the average donation has to be over $20.25 to meet their goal. (Obviously, the best place to be in this bidding process is at the end; if the goal is met and there are slots left, you could probably get a Cosmonaut for $.01. But if you wait too long, you’ll have to pay the $25 retail. What to do?!)

Our head already hurts thinking the the economics papers that could be written about how people behave in this situation. Long story short, just go here and donate at least $20.25.